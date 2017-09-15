News
Number of initial unemployment claims declining
As it is nearly statewide, initial unemployment claims filed in the region have dropped for the second straight week. In Suffolk, there were 718 initial ...
It was a wild competition of creative craziness, but 4-year-old Jack Lee emerged victorious, dressed in his Jurassic-best ...
Builders young and old have been challenged by the Suffolk Public Library to let the Force flow through ...
The Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is marking an annual recognition for crime victims’ rights, while practicing safe social ...
A local nonprofit addressing regional food insecurity is adapting to the safety precautions and other turbulent changes caused ...
The start of phase one is still at least two weeks away Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday unveiled a “blueprint” for when Virginia can safely ...
As it is nearly statewide, initial unemployment claims filed in the region have dropped for the second straight week. In Suffolk, there were 718 initial ...
Even in the midst of a global pandemic, some things remain constant. That’s why we’re so glad the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office found a way ...
After three incredible years covering news in the City of Suffolk, I wanted to announce to readers through this column that I will be leaving ...
By Joseph Perry 1 Samuel 17; 18:3 Do you have a good friend? How much does that friend mean to you? A man laid in ...
To the editor: As Congress considers additional coronavirus relief programs, it needs to provide added flexibility for state and local governments for the package its ...
To the editor: School this year has certainly taken a turn. For many students, you’ve left the walls of brick-and-mortar school for something new and ...
To the editor: I have always been told that what the people in charge tell me is best should be accepted as best. I have ...
To the editor: I have a son who is currently serving time at Lunenburg Correctional. It is a dorm-style setting, with 70-plus men in a dorm. ...
By Myrtle Virginia Thompson Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. The sky is dark, almost foreboding, overcast, strong winds battling the life of every tree and ...
By Alexis Williamson Intern Proms, homecoming games and graduations come to mind when thinking about the end of the school year, but this year, the ...
With most in-person worship services having been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many churches have moved to offer services, sermons and other ...
Elective surgeries will be banned for at least another week, though the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said it can safely handle them and manage ...
Cases of COVID-19 edged up by six in the Western Tidewater Health District in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.
Area doctors discussed the basics about COVID-19 while addressing concerns people have about the virus, mental health and what lies ahead during a 90-minute virtual ...
Sentara has launched a new website to virtually connect and organize the uplifting messages that community members have been sending daily to Sentara Healthcare’s dedicated ...
The Western Tidewater Health District now reports 313 cases of COVID-19 after a spike caused by increased testing at Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County.
The Suffolk Education Foundation will hold its sixth annual fundraising gala May 27, but it will have a different look and feel to it. With ...
Two more people from the Western Tidewater Health District, including one each from Suffolk and Isle of Wight County, have died from COVID-19, according to ...
Suffolk Tourism announced its “Suffolk Farmer’s Market To-Go” this week, in lieu of the traditional Farmer’s Market that begins in downtown Suffolk this time of ...
From her home in Driver during the coronavirus pandemic, Ashley McDougal wanted to find a way to provide support for the area’s medical professionals.
Bon Secours has joined the Food and Drug Administration’s Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma in an effort to provide a treatment for COVID-19.
Main Street United Methodist Church organist Christine “Chris” Ward decided to shed some light and music on Easter Sunday.
Southampton County had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, but that figure may soon spike due to an outbreak at the Deerfield Correctional ...
Keep Suffolk Beautiful is launching an Earth Day Poster Contest this week in celebration of the event’s 50th anniversary that’s being observed on Wednesday.
During a global pandemic, we tread lightly with criticism of public health professionals, who’ve served admirably and, in many cases, heroically while guiding society through ...
I thought it was time to share with the gentleman with whom I was speaking that I was considering making some changes in my life. ...