April 27, 2020

Big “Chomp” out of the competition

It was a wild competition of creative craziness, but 4-year-old Jack Lee emerged victorious, dressed in his Jurassic-best ...

May the 4th be with you

Builders young and old have been challenged by the Suffolk Public Library to let the Force flow through ...

Suffolk commemorates Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is marking an annual recognition for crime victims' rights, while practicing safe social ...

Feeding the community during COVID-19

A local nonprofit addressing regional food insecurity is adapting to the safety precautions and other turbulent changes caused ...

Northam unveils reopening plan

The start of phase one is still at least two weeks away Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday unveiled a "blueprint" for when Virginia can safely ...

by Tracy Agnew.

Number of initial unemployment claims declining

As it is nearly statewide, initial unemployment claims filed in the region have dropped for the second straight week. In Suffolk, there were 718 initial ...

by Jimmy LaRoue.

Some things don’t change

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, some things remain constant. That's why we're so glad the Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office found a way ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:42 pm

Alex Perry

Thank you for your readership

After three incredible years covering news in the City of Suffolk, I wanted to announce to readers through this column that I will be leaving ...

by Alex Perry, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:42 pm

The model of true friendship

By Joseph Perry 1 Samuel 17; 18:3 Do you have a good friend? How much does that friend mean to you? A man laid in ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:41 pm

Congress should add flexibility

To the editor: As Congress considers additional coronavirus relief programs, it needs to provide added flexibility for state and local governments for the package its ...

by Letters to the Editor, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:40 pm

Advice for crisis schooling

To the editor: School this year has certainly taken a turn. For many students, you've left the walls of brick-and-mortar school for something new and ...

by Letters to the Editor, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:39 pm

Schools struggle with virus plans

To the editor: I have always been told that what the people in charge tell me is best should be accepted as best. I have ...

by Letters to the Editor, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:38 pm

Precautions inadequate at prisons

To the editor: I have a son who is currently serving time at Lunenburg Correctional. It is a dorm-style setting, with 70-plus men in a dorm. ...

by Letters to the Editor, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:38 pm

Hope is an anchor of the soul

By Myrtle Virginia Thompson Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. The sky is dark, almost foreboding, overcast, strong winds battling the life of every tree and ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:37 pm

Foundation offers opportunity to thank a teacher

By Alexis Williamson Intern Proms, homecoming games and graduations come to mind when thinking about the end of the school year, but this year, the ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:34 pm

Database of services for Suffolk churches

With most in-person worship services having been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many churches have moved to offer services, sermons and other ...

by Jimmy LaRoue, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:34 pm

Governor extends elective surgery ban

Elective surgeries will be banned for at least another week, though the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said it can safely handle them and manage ...

by Jimmy LaRoue, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:34 pm

Local cases edge up by six

Cases of COVID-19 edged up by six in the Western Tidewater Health District in Friday's report from the Virginia Department of Health.

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 6:24 pm

Panel addresses COVID-19 issues

Area doctors discussed the basics about COVID-19 while addressing concerns people have about the virus, mental health and what lies ahead during a 90-minute virtual ...

by Jimmy LaRoue, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:04 pm

Uplifting Sentara heroes online

Sentara has launched a new website to virtually connect and organize the uplifting messages that community members have been sending daily to Sentara Healthcare's dedicated ...

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 pm

Cases spike after Deerfield tests

The Western Tidewater Health District now reports 313 cases of COVID-19 after a spike caused by increased testing at Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County.

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:33 pm

Foundation to hold virtual gala

The Suffolk Education Foundation will hold its sixth annual fundraising gala May 27, but it will have a different look and feel to it. With ...

by Jimmy LaRoue, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:30 pm

Two more in region die from COVID-19

Two more people from the Western Tidewater Health District, including one each from Suffolk and Isle of Wight County, have died from COVID-19, according to ...

by Jimmy LaRoue, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:24 pm

Market-To-Go announced

Suffolk Tourism announced its "Suffolk Farmer's Market To-Go" this week, in lieu of the traditional Farmer's Market that begins in downtown Suffolk this time of ...

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:23 pm

Driver woman lends support for ‘hospital heroes’

From her home in Driver during the coronavirus pandemic, Ashley McDougal wanted to find a way to provide support for the area's medical professionals.

by Jimmy LaRoue, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:13 pm

Bon Secours joins plasma program to treat virus

Bon Secours has joined the Food and Drug Administration's Expanded Access Program for convalescent plasma in an effort to provide a treatment for COVID-19.

by Jimmy LaRoue, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:11 pm

A light in the darkness

Main Street United Methodist Church organist Christine "Chris" Ward decided to shed some light and music on Easter Sunday.

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:11 pm

Deerfield inmates to be tested

Southampton County had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, but that figure may soon spike due to an outbreak at the Deerfield Correctional ...

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:09 pm

Entries wanted for Earth Day Poster Contest

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is launching an Earth Day Poster Contest this week in celebration of the event's 50th anniversary that's being observed on Wednesday.

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:08 pm

Time for transparency on COVID-19 hotbeds

During a global pandemic, we tread lightly with criticism of public health professionals, who've served admirably and, in many cases, heroically while guiding society through ...

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:06 pm

A lost endorsement

I thought it was time to share with the gentleman with whom I was speaking that I was considering making some changes in my life. ...

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 9:06 pm

